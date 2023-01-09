Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Commemorative delft plate

This 9in (22cm) English commemorative delft plate marking the accession of William and Mary in 1688 has an appealing guide of £600-800 as part of the Oak & Country sale at Lay’s in Penzance on January 12.

Made c.1690, it is painted in blue and ochre with the king and queen and inscribed WMR.

2. Great Dane sculpture

Steve Ribbons collected canine-related antiques. His huge collection of ceramics, bronzes, works on paper and books is to be offered without reserve by Bamfords in Rowsley, Derbyshire in a January 12 auction titled Nothing But a Hound Dog.

Bidding for this 13in (33cm) wide Copeland parian model of a recumbent Great Dane (pictured above) begins at £20.

3. Frederick Gore picture

Shown here is October, Elm Park Gardens, one of two works by Frederick Gore (1913-2009) on offer at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on January 11 estimated at £5000-7000 each.

Signed lower right, inscribed to stretcher, the oil on canvas measures 3ft 2in x 4ft (95.5cm x 1.21m).

The other work is Playing Boules in the Market at Apt. (Vaucluse), also a signed oil on canvas, 3 x 4ft (90.5cm x 1.21m).

4. Loving cup

Pictured above is a large Staffordshire porcelain two-handled loving cup painted with a foxhound standing over a dead hare in a landscape setting, titled DRUMMER opposing a gilt H monogram above the date 1849 within a frame of hops and barley, flanked by gilt weed above gilt banding.

The 6in (15cm) high unmarked cup is estimated at £200-300 at Toovey’s auction in Washington, West Sussex, on January 12.

5. Mid-century sideboard

This ebonised birch sideboard by CWS Lewis with panels designed by Dorothy Heritage, from the 1960s, has a guide of £1200-1800 at Lots Road Auctions in London on January 15.