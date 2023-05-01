Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Victorian majolica dish

A sale at Amersham Auction Rooms in Buckinghamshire on May 4 includes a collection of Victorian majolica sardine dishes. This one (unmarked) modelled with seashells and seaweed (pictured above) has a guide of £100-150

2. 17th century English delft dish

The sale at commemoratives specialists Historical & Collectable in Padworth, Reading on May 2 includes, estimated at £1400-1800, this late-17th century English delft portrait dish. It is painted in magenta, blue, yellow and turquoise with a crowned full-length figure of William III wearing armour and a cloak, holding the orb and a stylised sceptre.

The type is traditionally attributed to London or Brislington.

3. Schiaparelli perfume bottle

A sale of Costume and Accessories at Anderson & Garland in Newcastle upon Tyne on May 4 incudes, estimated at £150-250, this rare Schiaparelli perfume novelty. Sleeping from 1940 was inspired by Man Ray’s 1939 painting Le Beau Temps. Billed as a night fragrance, it was intended for use in bed with the scent designed to illuminate the subconscious and ‘light the way to ecstasy’.

4. Silver wine decanter stands

This pair of Regency silver wine decanter stands by Philip Rundell for Rundell, Bridge & Rundell, (London 1819 and 1820) have expectations of £2000-4000 at Lay’s in Penzance on May 4. The engraved arms are for Edward Hughes Ball Hughes (1798-1863), a notorious 19th century society figure who was seemingly oblivious to the value of money. Having gambled away a vast inherited fortune in just 10 years, he evaded his creditors and his wife by moving to France where he went on to have five children with two other women.

5. Miniature pendant

This Georgian navette miniature pendant is painted on ivory with a scene of a women beside an obelisk with the text Mourn not for those who are at rest. At Burstow & Hewett in Battle, East Sussex, on May 5 it has a guide of £200-300.

6. Kenneth Gribble pictures

A collection of paintings depicting well-known scenes of 1950s Middlesbrough by Kenneth Gribble (1925-95), who had a strong affinity to the town and region throughout his career, is being offered as part of an art sale at Elstob Auctioneers of Ripon. A number of familiar landmarks are featured in the 13 paintings including the Transporter Bridge, Empire Theatre and the Dorman Museum, as well as views of Thistle Street, Market Street, Buxton Street and Borough Road.

The paintings were collected over a number of years by a Middlesbrough couple with many being bought directly from the artist himself. The collection is now being sold as individual lots, with price estimates ranging from £40-60 for a pair of charcoal sketches up to £500-700 for an oil on canvas of Buxton Street, signed and dated 1952 (shown here). The timed online sale runs until May 7. A pupil at Harrow School of Art, Camberwell School of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art, Gribble became a well-respected painter whilst also holding a series of teaching posts, including principal of Maidstone College of Art and then Kent College of Art and Design. Many of the paintings included in the auction were exhibited as part of a solo show held at Middlesbrough Art Gallery, which featured 46 oil paintings of the area created from 1950-55.