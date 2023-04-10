Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. South African Dinky car

This South African Dinky 155 Ford Anglia Saloon in a standard issue box has a guide of £280-340 at the diecast model sale held by toy specialist Vectis in Stockton-on-Tees on April 12.

South African Dinky toys are rare. To escape a levy on finished goods, Meccano briefly experimented with shipping Dinky parts to South Africa, where models were assembled and painted locally.

Toys using English parts were made between 1962-63 while a further six models used bare metal parts imported from the French factory in 1966.

2. Irish decanters

‘The Land We Live In’ is a toast that appears on a number of Irish decanters made in Cork and Waterford. Many are accompanied by sprays of Union flowers and the monograms of the original owners.

This pair of full size 9in (23cm) high decanters attributed to the Penrose glass factory are engraved with a thistle and initials JM beneath the bannered motto.

They carry an estimate of €1000-1500 at an Adam’s sale titled The Irish Vernacular in Dublin on April 12.

3. Cockermouth station sign

A huge single owner of 00-gauge railway and railwayana from a deceased estate will be auctioned at Mitchells of Cockermouth on April 13. When the auctioneers visited a modest home in west Cumbria they found over 1000 locomotives (over 400 of them boxed), approximately 3000 pieces of model rolling stock and close to 800 specialist railway books.

Sale highlights include two original ‘totem’ signs from Cockermouth station which closed in 1966, just before the demise of the Penrith to West Coast line.

The signs have estimates of £500-800 each.

4. Botanist book

Shown here is a work by Henry Charles Andrews, The Botanist’s Repository Comprising Coloured Engravings of New and Rare Plants Only with Botanical Descriptions in Latin and English, after the Linnaean System, printed by T Bensley, published by the author, 1797. It comprises volumes 1-9 (of 10) with 608 hand-coloured engraved plates, many folding, and is finely bound in contemporary full green morocco, withspines slightly rubbed.

It is estimated at £3000-4000 on April 15 at Rowley Fine Art of Ely, Cambridgeshire, in the Antiques, Interiors and Collectables Auction which includes a large collection of early travel and natural history antiquarian books from a Suffolk country house.

5. Belle Epoque brooch

A Belle Epoque onyx and diamond brooch in platinum designed as two interlocking circles is offered at London auction house Elmwood’s at its Fine Jewellery sale on April 12. The estimate is £6000-8000.