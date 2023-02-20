Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. English livery cupboard

The majority of English period mural livery cupboards date to the 17th century and it is rare to find a 16th century example.

This one, probably made in the West Country (Devon) in the 1580s has a guide of £5000-8000 as part of The Oak Interior sale at Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket on February 23. The 3ft 3in (97cm) cupboard has a provenance to Doughton Manor, Gloucestershire.

2. Cedric Morris painting

This painting by the renowned artist-plantsman Cedric Morris is estimated at £10,000-15,000 in the Art & Design sale at Cheffins of Cambridge on February 23, dating from the late 1940s.

In 1937, Morris and his partner Arthur Lett-Haines started their most ambitious project: the establishment of the East Anglian School of Art. Initially located in Dedham, Essex, the school was moved in 1938 to a 16th century farmhouse called Benton End, near Hadleigh in Suffolk.

Lucy Harwood was one of the first artists to join the group in 1937, aged 43, and was one of the school’s longest-serving students. Over a period of years, she acquired and was gifted a number of paintings by Lett-Haines and Morris. On Harwood’s death in 1972, however, the large majority of the paintings were returned to Morris and Lett-Haines, though the present lot was left with Harwood’s family.

The unframed oil on board depicts the farm buildings at Benton End on one side, and a floral still-life on the other attributed to Morris.

3. Dutch pollard oak bureau bookcase

Bellmans is selling a selection of works of art, furniture and fashion items belonging to Meredith Etherington-Smith (1946-2020), the British fashion and art journalist and biographer, at the February 21-23 auction in Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

Etherington-Smith started her career as a journalist in the 1960s, worked as the London editor for Vogue Paris in the 1970s, and for a year was the only female editor of GQ in the US and deputy and features editor at Harpers & Queen in London from 1983.

By the early 1990s she was the founder of Art Fortnight, edited ArtReview and Artinfo.com. She was editor-in-chief of Christie’s Magazine and was not only closely involved with the famous Diana, Princess of Wales, charity clothes auction at Christie’s in 1997, but also the 1999 Marilyn Monroe, the 2009 Yves Saint Laurent, the 2011 Elizabeth Taylor and the 2015 Margaret Thatcher auctions.

This 18th century Dutch pollard oak bureau bookcase with bombe four-drawer base, 4ft 4in wide x 23in deep x 7ft 1in high (1.32m x 58cm x 2.17m), is estimated at £800-1200.

4. Delftware dish

The sale of Fine Pottery & Porcelain at Woolley & Wallis on February 21 features a 9in (23cm) delftware dish, dated 1682 and painted in blue and yellow with a portrait of Catherine of Braganza.

This rare dish, broken and cleanly restored, is one pictured in Lipski and Archer’s Dated English Delftware where it says it was formerly in the collection of the Earl of Clarendon.

Estimate £2000-3000.

5. Rembrandt van Rijn print

An overseas collection of prints by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-69) comes for sale at Forum Auctions in London on February 24.

It includes this very good impression of The Raising of Lazarus: The Small Plate, the first state of two issued in 1642.

Possibly formerly with Colnaghi & Co, London, it has a guide of £5000-7000.