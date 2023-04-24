Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. John Aldridge's garden

The presence of artistic heavyweights such as Edward Bawden and Eric Ravilious in the village of Great Bardfield, Essex, encouraged the arrival of other artists, such as John Aldridge (1905-83).

Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet has a strong track record selling his work for increasingly high sums. Its April 25 sale of Modern & Contemporary Art sale includes this oil titled Path to the House depicting the artist’s garden at Place House, Great Bardfield. Signed and dated for 1973, it was purchased at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 1975.

Estimate £5000-7000.

2. London Underground poster

Charles Paine (1895-1967) drew on his training in stained glass to create bold, structured and highly stylised posters for a variety of companies. He was introduced by the printmaker John Platt (1886- 1967) to Frank Pick at the London Underground for whom he was to design 31 posters.

This 3ft 4in x 2ft 2in (1.02m x 64cm) example titled For the Zoo dates from 1921 and comes for sale at the Lyon & Turnbull posters sale in London on April 26 with a guide of £3000-5000.

3. A quamarine necklace

Mallams’ April 26-27 Jewellery, Watches and Silver sale in Oxford includes this aquamarine fringe necklace by Mrs Newman, c.1890. It is estimated at £3000-5000.

Charlotte Isabella Newman (1836-1920) was one of the first female professional goldsmiths and jewellery designers, beginning her career as an assistant to the celebrated London-based jeweller John Brogden in the 1860s. As specialists in the revivalist archaeological and Renaissance styles, Brogdens exhibited in Paris in 1867 and 1878, for which Newman received a medaille d’honneur as a collaborative designer.

Following Brogden’s death in 1884, Newman established her own eponymous jewellery business known as ‘Mrs Philip Newman’, retaining some of Brogden’s staff. By signing her pieces ‘Mrs N’, Newman was able to distinguish that her pieces were designed by a woman.

4. Hair crystal bottle

Rayleigh, Essex auction house Stacey’s is offering a single-owner collection of Chinese snuff bottles on April 25.

The collection of over 100 bottles in a wide range of different mediums includes this 19th century hair crystal bottle with a guide of £150-200.

5. Diamond hair ornament

Jewellery from the family of the Victorian poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892) will be included as part of Bonhams’ London Jewels sale on April 26.

Offered in 18 lots, the collection is led by this diamond hair ornament owned by Margaret Cicely Tennyson (1880-1963), wife of Tennyson’s, grandson Alfred Browning Stanley Tennyson, which has an estimate of £8000-12,000.