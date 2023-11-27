Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Elisabeth Frink art owned by Mary Quant

Dawsons of Maidenhead will include a collection of pieces from the Estate of Dame Barbara Mary Quant in the Fine Art & Antiques auction on November 30.

These were amassed with her husband, Alexander Plunket Greene. They set up the Bizarre shop on the Kings Road, Chelsea, which heralded the beginning of the swinging 60s and the birth of the mini-skirt, a Mary Quant idea and a revolution in the colourful 1960s fashion scene.

Featuring in the collection are two works by Quant’s friend, Dame Elisabeth Frink. Mirage from 1967, shown here, is estimated at £15,000-20,000, and a study of the artist’s dog (a watercolour and pencil drawing) at £3000-5000.

View the drawing of the artist’s dog via thesaleroom.com.

2. Concertina

Although perhaps sounding French, Lachenal was a British company that produced a range of fine concertinas in the 19th century.

An example was brought into the Charterhouse saleroom in Sherborne, Dorset, on a valuation day. It is now on offer in the two-day collectors’ auction on November 30-December 1, estimated at £300-500.

The concertina is housed in the original travelling case.

3. Martin Brothers’ grotesque vase

The British Art Pottery & Design sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on November 29-30 includes a fine selection of pieces by the Martin Brothers. Among more than 50 lots is this 8½in (22cm) stoneware grotesque vase by Edwin and Walter Martin, dated 1911.

Applied with two modelled reptile handles, each biting the top rim of the vase, the body is incised with a turbulent flowing water design. Identical to another pictured in Malcolm Haslam’s book The Martin Brothers Potters, it has a provenance to Samuel Avery, a key patron of the firm who purchased it directly from the Martin Brothers.

Estimate £5000-10,000.

View the grotesque vase via thesaleroom.com.

4. Sofa in the manner of Morrel & Hughes

The Fine & Decorative Interiors sale at The Pedestal in Henley-on-Thames on November 28 includes this pair of Regency white painted and gilt sofas with a rich provenance.

In the manner of the London maker Morrel & Hughes, they were originally in situ at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire at the time Ronald Tree (1897-1976) and his wife the interior decorator Nancy Tree (1897-1994) were residents.

Sold at Sotheby’s house sale in 1947, they were later part of the décor in the Crush Room at the Royal Opera House, a donation from the architect Dennis Lennon, architect (1918-91).

They were deaccessioned in 2019 and subsequently sold to the current owner in a charity event at the Royal Opera House.

Estimate £4000-6000.

View the Regency sofa via thesaleroom.com.

5. Great War poster

Among a selection of war recruitment posters included in Onslow’s 40th Anniversary Auction of Vintage Posters on November 30 is the classic Savile Lumley (1876-1960) design, Daddy, what did you do in the Great War? A good copy with only two small tears is guided at £700-1000.

Created in 1915, this was perhaps the least-used of the 14 posters published by the Parliamentary Recruiting Committee and really became much more famous after the war. At the time its guilt-inducing approach was not popular or particularly effective.

Famously, the men fighting on the Western Front found dark humour in the poster’s message – often embellishing the posters with very matter-of-fact graffiti.