Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Cotswolds dresser

The Goddard family of Leicester were chemists who patented mercury-free silver and brass polishes, building a large business whose brand name is still synonymous with metal polishes today.

They were major patrons of Peter Waals (1870-1937) and commissioned many pieces of furniture from him in the 1920s-30s. The Cotswolds dresser c.1920-25 shown here (pictured above) by Waals after a design by Ernest Gimson, was made for Harold Goddard and can be seen in a period photograph of the dining room at Lyndwood, his home in Leicester.

The metal-lined cellar drawer may have been used for silver, as the household was strictly temperance.

The 3ft 4in wide x 6ft10in high x 2ft 1in deep (1.03 x 2.09m x 64cm) dresser is estimated at £4000-6000 in the Lyon & Turnbull auction in Edinburgh on January 25. It was sold previously at Christie’s in London in 1994.

2. Coconut cup

Cups with coconut bowls mounted in silver or silver-gilt were fashionable rarities in Western Europe throughout the 16th and early 17th century.

This late Elizabeth I or James I silver-mounted coconut cup is estimated at £2000-3000 in the Woolley & Wallis Silver & Objects of Vertu auction on January 25. Unmarked but dating from c.1600-20, the 7in (18cm) vessel with engraved foliate silver rim and strap supports is inscribed RMM September 140726.

3. Quentin Bell charger

As the son of Clive and Vanessa Bell, and the nephew of Virginia Woolf, Quentin Bell (1910-96) proved to be one of the very last links with the Bloomsbury Group.

A collection of his ceramics, created for the Fulham Pottery, will be offered in Ewbank’s Interiors & Modern Design sale on January 26.

Bell was an important figure in the later history of the Fulham Pottery. Fulham made a new name for itself as a studio pottery, putting out pieces by the likes of Bell and Philip Sutton in the 1980s.

Among more than a dozen earthenware chargers on offer – in a style influenced by Bell’s early associations with the Bloomsbury Group’s Omega Workshop – is this ballet dancer example estimated at £300-500.

4. Rolling Stones poster

This Rolling Stones tour poster designed by Fillmore East artist David Byrd and published by Tea Lautrec of San Francisco is one used by the band for the US tour in 1969.

It is famous for the music – featuring mainly songs from the Beggars Banquet album and the forthcoming Let It Bleed – and infamous for the way it ended: the Hells Angels ‘incident’ at the free concert in Altamont on December 6.

Like most surviving examples, this one was issued as a tour black to be filled in by the various venues. It has a guide of £120-240 at London poster specialist Antikbar on January 28.

5. 17th century child portrait

This painting dated 1626, spotted in a Surrey cottage, features a child who looks around 18 months to two years old, wearing lavish formal attire: a richly embroidered black and cream dress with exquisite detailing and a stiff wide collar edged in lace.

She wears a necklace of red beads bearing a large cross and pearl and matching beads around her wrists. Her expensive outfit is also enhanced by a silver chain across her body which leads to a beaked object clasped in her hand.

The portrait, which belonged to the vendor’s late father, a collector, bears the name Adriaen Verkins. It is estimated at £18,000-20,000 in Hansons London’s Fine Art and Antiques Auction on January 28.