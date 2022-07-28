Frances Allitt





Hrang Vartanian, editor-in-chief of online arts magazine Hyperallergic, and Dr Mark Westgarth, director of the Centre for the Study of the Art and Antiques Market at the University of Leeds, complete the line-up. They will work with existing judges: Jenny Saville, leading Contemporary and YBA artist, and Alain Dominique Perrin, founder and president of the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art.

The annual BADA Art Prize, now in its second year, is for Contemporary artists. It promotes ‘the antiques of tomorrow’ by awarding a £1000 grant to an emerging artist. According to the association, the work must reflect “the enduring ingenuity and quality illustrated by our members’ objects”.

Westgarth will be known to many dealers as the leader of the University of Leeds’ Antiques Dealers Research project and accompanying events such as SOLD! The Great British Antiques Story exhibition at the Bowes Museum and accompanying programming for his ‘Year of the Dealer’.

Vartanian specialises in Contemporary art as a critic, curator and lecturer. He founded the online publication Hyperallergic in 2009 and the accompanying podcast in 2016.

The winner of the BADA Prize will be announced at the BADA Week champagne reception on October 7 in St James’s, London.





