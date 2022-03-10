Frances Allitt





This Sunday Dianne Brick of Amersham Antiques runs a Tunbridge ware pop-up shop at the Spa Hotel in Mount Ephraim, Tunbridge Wells, with 10% of the takings to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. She is also donating 10% of anything she takes from her stock offered on the BADA website on Saturday and Sunday to the same charity.

Fellow dealer Matthew Holder is donating 100% of proceeds from the sale of selected items on his website in a bid to raise money for the same charity.

Meanwhile, fairs organiser IACF has donated £1000 to a charity supporting Ukraine and its refugees and is encouraging other fair organisers to do the same. IACF dealer Matthew Smith of Smith & Moon Interiors in Dorset is planning to drive to Poland with supplies. He has launched a crowdfunding site.

Beyond the trade, Sworders will donate profit from the sale of nine paintings by contemporary Ukrainian artists to support the work of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (see link under Amersham Antiques above). The paintings go under the hammer at Sworders’ Fine Interiors auction of March 22 and 23.