Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The decision to downsize its large holdings of stock at auction was made after the gallery recently reduced its space from two floors to one. However, having sold the freehold of the premises, the family-owned business will continue to trade from a 10,000 sq ft gallery at 836 Broadway.

The firm, which specialises in English furniture from the William and Mary through to Regency periods, 18th-century Chinese Export and English porcelain as well as 19th-century sporting art, plans to show at the Winter Show in New York in January 2023.

The auction at Sotheby’s, called Hyde Park Antiques: Past, Present and Future, will be held in two parts: a January 31 live sale of around 110 lots followed by an online-only sale on February 1 of around 370 lots.

The firm was founded by Bernard and Barbara Karr who were joined by daughter Rachel in the 1995. Barbara died in 2017 but Bernard, now 90, still comes into the gallery every day. The Karr’s work with gallery director Patrick Bavasi.

The objects on offer at Sotheby’s encompass a number of categories and styles, and each object was selected to reflect a “variety of tastes and entry points for collectors” to represent Hyde Park’s long-standing ethos “For the connoisseur and novice collector,” a phrase included in its advertising for decades.

Highlights include a pair of c.1745 George II giltwood mirrors after a design by Matthias Lock estimated at $120,000-180,000 and a c.1779-85 Chinese export bowl painted with the hongs of Canton estimated at $100,000-150,000.