1) County Durham dealer and North Yorkshire auction house team up for online quiz show

Barnard Castle antiques dealer David Harper and Ripon auction house Elstob & Elstob are calling on dealers, collectors and antique enthusiasts to join them as contestants for a new quiz.

2) Jade thieves ordered to pay back proceeds of auction sales

A man, who along with his father, stole valuable Chinese works of art from the home of an elderly Bedfordshire widow has been asked to pay back more than £200,000.

3) Russian incense burner stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 19th century Russian silver, gilt and enamel incense burner that made over 30-times estimate in Bedford.

4) A Georgian brooch to commemorate Halley’s Comet is among five lots to watch

Among the upcoming lots to watch was this c.1830 brooch commemorating Halley’s Comet.

5) Met museum hands back looted artefacts

Twenty-seven looted artefacts seized from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art have been returned.