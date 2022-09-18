Most Read

1) County Durham dealer and North Yorkshire auction house team up for online quiz show

David Harper and David Elstob

David Harper (left) and David Elstob inside Elstob & Elstob's saleroom.

Barnard Castle antiques dealer David Harper and Ripon auction house Elstob & Elstob are calling on dealers, collectors and antique enthusiasts to join them as contestants for a new quiz.

2) Jade thieves ordered to pay back proceeds of auction sales

Jade pony

Among the items still missing from the collection of the late Fay Marx is this 10½in (27cm) important Ming grey jade group of two recumbent Mongolian ponies. Please note the available image does not accurately portray the colour of this jade.

A man, who along with his father, stole valuable Chinese works of art from the home of an elderly Bedfordshire widow has been asked to pay back more than £200,000.

3) Russian incense burner stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

Russian incense burner

Russian incense burner – £7000 at WH Peacock.

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 19th century Russian silver, gilt and enamel incense burner that made over 30-times estimate in Bedford.

4) A Georgian brooch to commemorate Halley’s Comet is among five lots to watch

Halley’s comet brooch

Rose-cut diamond comet brooch c.1830 produced to commemorate Halley’s comet – estimate £200-300 at Roseberys.

Among the upcoming lots to watch was this c.1830 brooch commemorating Halley’s Comet.

5) Met museum hands back looted artefacts

Marble head

Among the antiquities returned was a 200BC marble head of Athena from a temple in central Italy (aquired by the Met in 1996)

Twenty-seven looted artefacts seized from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art have been returned.