1) Blue and white Chinese vase stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Transitional Jingdezhen porcelain vase that made over 24-times estimate in Essex.

2) Collection from Sir Terence Conran’s home comes to auction

A collection of items from Barton Court, the home of the late Sir Terence Conran (1931-2020), is coming to auction at Bonhams in December.

3) UK buyer sought for Elizabeth I roundels

A conjoined roundel manuscript given by the Archbishop of Canterbury to Queen Elizabeth I has been temporarily blocked from export in the hope a UK institution can raise the funds.

4) A new art dealer, auction house and a book: updates from across the world of art and antiques

New faces at Lyon & Turnbull, Hansons plus a newly launched art dealership and a new auction house are among the latest Movers & Shakers news.

5) A grand Tour marble and an early Whitechapel foundry bronze are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £300-40,000 here are six previews of upcoming items.