1) Blue and white Chinese vase stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

Vase

Transitional period blue and white vase - £36,000 at Stacey’s.

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Transitional Jingdezhen porcelain vase that made over 24-times estimate in Essex.

2) Collection from Sir Terence Conran’s home comes to auction

Barton Court

Some of the items to be auctioned from Conran’s home at Barton Court.

A collection of items from Barton Court, the home of the late Sir Terence Conran (1931-2020), is coming to auction at Bonhams in December.

3) UK buyer sought for Elizabeth I roundels

Parchment roundels

The nine conjoined parchment roundels. Two depict agate jewels showing St George and the Dragon within the Garter and a cameo of Queen Elizabeth I. Seven of the roundels feature texts in Latin and French on the properties of agate.

A conjoined roundel manuscript given by the Archbishop of Canterbury to Queen Elizabeth I has been temporarily blocked from export in the hope a UK institution can raise the funds.

4) A new art dealer, auction house and a book: updates from across the world of art and antiques

Emma Ward

Emma Ward has left Dickinson Gallery. Image: Dafydd Jones

 

New faces at Lyon & Turnbull, Hansons plus a newly launched art dealership and a new auction house are among the latest Movers & Shakers news.

5) A grand Tour marble and an early Whitechapel foundry bronze are among six lots to watch

img_37-4.jpg

One of three white marble reliefs depicting typical Grand Tour mythological subjects – estimate £20,000-40,000 at Summers Place Auctions.

With estimates from £300-40,000 here are six previews of upcoming items.

