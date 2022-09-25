



1) Spry in full bloom as 1953 Coronation vase brings record

Society florist Constance Spry (1886-1960) collaborated with the stage designer Oliver Messel (1904-78) and the Fulham Pottery to produce planters for the 1953 coronation.

2) Lowry’s ‘Going to the Match’ reappears at auction with £5m-8m estimate

Christie’s is offering one of LS Lowry’s most famous works, ‘Going to the Match’, two decades after it last sold at auction.

3) Propaganda playing cards star in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a set of 52 playing cards that made over four-times estimate in Gloucestershire.

4) Co-founder of Russian art auction house William MacDougall dies

William MacDougall, the co-founder of London Russian art specialist auction house MacDougall's, has died.

5) Zoffany on the stage comes to Dorset auction

This little-known theatrical portrait was painted in 1796 by Johan Zoffany (1733-1810) towards the end of his career.