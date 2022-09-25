Most Read

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Spry in full bloom as 1953 Coronation vase brings record

Constance Spry vase

A Fulham Pottery Crown and Lion vase designed by Constance Spry and Oliver Messel and made for the 1953 Coronation. 

Society florist Constance Spry (1886-1960) collaborated with the stage designer Oliver Messel (1904-78) and the Fulham Pottery to produce planters for the 1953 coronation.

2) Lowry’s ‘Going to the Match’ reappears at auction with £5m-8m estimate

Lowry picture

Going to the Match by LS Lowry – estimated at £5m-8m at Christie’s.

Christie’s is offering one of LS Lowry’s most famous works, ‘Going to the Match’, two decades after it last sold at auction.

3) Propaganda playing cards star in our latest pick of five auction highlights

Cards

Orange Cards from a deck celebrating the Glorious Revolution - £8000 at Dominic Winter.

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a set of 52 playing cards that made over four-times estimate in Gloucestershire.

4) Co-founder of Russian art auction house William MacDougall dies

img_5-1.jpg

William MacDougall founded MacDougall’s auction house with his wife Catherine in 2004.

William MacDougall, the co-founder of London Russian art specialist auction house MacDougall's, has died.

5) Zoffany on the stage comes to Dorset auction

The Beggar

The Beggar.

This little-known theatrical portrait was painted in 1796 by Johan Zoffany (1733-1810) towards the end of his career.

Tags: