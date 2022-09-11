



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Gold coin hoard discovered in a cup under a North Yorkshire kitchen floor comes to auction

A family re-laying their kitchen floor in their home in Ellerby, North Yorkshire, discovered 264 gold coins stored in a small cup.

2) Young sitters stand out despite lack of identification

Among the lots catching bidders’ eyes in the last few months were a number of intriguing portraits that came up at sales in south-west England.

3) Police appeal after van and dealers' stock stolen in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire police and an antiques dealer are appealing for any information to help track down a stolen van filled with stock.

4) Warrior figure stolen from former antiques shop

The art and antiques trade has been asked to help track down a stolen wooden sculpture from a renowned former antiques shop in Hampshire.

5) French antiques dealer teams up with Christie’s to auction blockchain-recorded furniture

Antiques dealer Benjamin Steinitz is to offer 58 lots of furniture and decorative arts at auction that will be registered and secured on a blockchain.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 1-7, 2022.