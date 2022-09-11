Most Read.jpg

1) Gold coin hoard discovered in a cup under a North Yorkshire kitchen floor comes to auction

A family re-laying their kitchen floor in their home in Ellerby, North Yorkshire, discovered 264 gold coins stored in a small cup.

Ellerby coin hoard

The Ellerby coin hoard of 264 gold coins.

 

2) Young sitters stand out despite lack of identification

Among the lots catching bidders’ eyes in the last few months were a number of intriguing portraits that came up at sales in south-west England.

img_23-1.jpg

Portrait of a boy catalogued as ‘English school c.1900’ – £9800 at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood.

3) Police appeal after van and dealers' stock stolen in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire police and an antiques dealer are appealing for any information to help track down a stolen van filled with stock.

Colin on the stand of Nicolcrests and Collectables

Colin of Nicolcrests and Collectables at the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough in 2020. The dealership also attend fairs including Aztec Events Norfolk, B2B Detling, Dulco Fairs Doncaster, Jaguar Fairs Derby and other local fairs around Lincolnshire.

4) Warrior figure stolen from former antiques shop

The art and antiques trade has been asked to help track down a stolen wooden sculpture from a renowned former antiques shop in Hampshire.

The Clock Tower in Southsea

The Clock Tower in Southsea.

5) French antiques dealer teams up with Christie’s to auction blockchain-recorded furniture

Antiques dealer Benjamin Steinitz is to offer 58 lots of furniture and decorative arts at auction that will be registered and secured on a blockchain.

Galerie Steinitz

Some of the lots being offered at Provenance Revealed: Galerie Steinitz sale at Christie's on September 21.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 1-7, 2022.

