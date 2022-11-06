



1) An 18th century 100 guinea gold medal stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a medal awarded to the captain that navigated Indonesia’s Pitt Strait that made over 35-times estimate in Warrington.

2) Rediscovered Rubens painting to be auctioned following divorce by US collectors

A rediscovered Rubens and nine other Baroque paintings will be offered at Sotheby’s New York in January.

3) UK buyer sought for record breaking RAF Victoria Cross medal

An export block has been issued on a Victoria Cross medal in the hope a UK buyer will emerge.

4) Anglo-Saxon hoard bought by Kent Archaeological Society ahead of London auction

A large group of c.6-7th century Anglo-Saxon artefacts, known as the Ozengell Hoard, has been bought by Kent Archaeological Society.

5) Dealer portal 2Covet will no longer run fairs

The team behind 2Covet has closed its events division, abandoning all plans to run fairs.

