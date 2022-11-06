Most Read.jpg

1) An 18th century 100 guinea gold medal stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a medal awarded to the captain that navigated Indonesia’s Pitt Strait that made over 35-times estimate in Warrington.

Medal

A bronze East India Company medal commemorating the record three-month voyage from Canton to London undertaken by Captain William Wilson in 1760 - £2800 at Warrington & Northwich Auction.

2) Rediscovered Rubens painting to be auctioned following divorce by US collectors

A rediscovered Rubens and nine other Baroque paintings will be offered at Sotheby’s New York in January.

Rubens

Sir Peter Paul Rubens’ Salome presented with the severed head of Saint John the Baptist is estimated at $25m-35m at Sotheby's New York.

3) UK buyer sought for record breaking RAF Victoria Cross medal

An export block has been issued on a Victoria Cross medal in the hope a UK buyer will emerge.

VC medal

Squadron Leader Scarf's VC that sold for £550,000 at Spink.

4) Anglo-Saxon hoard bought by Kent Archaeological Society ahead of London auction

A large group of c.6-7th century Anglo-Saxon artefacts, known as the Ozengell Hoard, has been bought by Kent Archaeological Society.

Ozengell Hoard

Part of the Ozengell Hoard.

5) Dealer portal 2Covet will no longer run fairs

The team behind 2Covet has closed its events division, abandoning all plans to run fairs.

Chelsea Antiques and Fine Art Fair

The 2021 edition of Chelsea Antiques and Fine Art Fair.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 27-November 2, 2022.

