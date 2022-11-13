



1) UK buyer sought for record breaking RAF Victoria Cross medal

An export block has been issued on a Victoria Cross medal in the hope a UK buyer will emerge.

2) Top-selling 16th century Ottoman tile stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes featured a selection of highlights from the UK's week of Indian and Islamic art sales. It included a rare 16th century tile from Ottoman Syria that made over 22-times estimate.

3) Cap owned by a real SAS 'rogue hero' takes £16,000 at Kent auction

The SAS has never been short of eager collectors wanting to splash out for militaria connected with the British special forces unit.

4) A Doulton Lambeth ceramic and a Victorian cake stand are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £200-3500, here are five previews of items coming up at auction this week.

5) New York dealership Hyde Park downsizes with Sotheby’s sale

The New York dealership Hyde Park Antiques, founded in 1965, will sell nearly 500 lots at Sotheby’s next year.

