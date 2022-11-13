Most Read.jpg

1) UK buyer sought for record breaking RAF Victoria Cross medal

An export block has been issued on a Victoria Cross medal in the hope a UK buyer will emerge.

VC medal

Squadron Leader Scarf's VC that sold for £550,000 at Spink.

2) Top-selling 16th century Ottoman tile stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes featured a selection of highlights from the UK's week of Indian and Islamic art sales. It included a rare 16th century tile from Ottoman Syria that made over 22-times estimate.

Ottoman çintamani tile

Ottoman 16th century çintamani tile – £88,000 at Roseberys.

3) Cap owned by a real SAS 'rogue hero' takes £16,000 at Kent auction

The SAS has never been short of eager collectors wanting to splash out for militaria connected with the British special forces unit.

2567NE Edit SAS Cap 1 CUTOUT

Peaked cap of SAS founding figure Major John Wiseman VC - £16,000 at Kent auction house C&T.

4) A Doulton Lambeth ceramic and a Victorian cake stand are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £200-3500, here are five previews of items coming up at auction this week.

img_26-8.jpg

Doulton Lambeth ware by George Tinworth and Mark Marshall, a version of the Marshall group, c.1885, titled The Waning of the Honeymoon – estimate £750-1500 at Potteries Auctions.

5) New York dealership Hyde Park downsizes with Sotheby’s sale

The New York dealership Hyde Park Antiques, founded in 1965, will sell nearly 500 lots at Sotheby’s next year.

Hyde Park Antiques lots

Among the lots at the Hyde Park Antiques: Past, Present and Future is this pair of c.1745 George II giltwood mirrors after a design by Matthias Lock estimated at $120,000-180,000; a pair of c.1784 documentary Chinese Export punch bowls estimated at $40,000-60,000; and a pair of c.1765 George III mahogany dressing commodes (in the manner of William Gomm) estimated at $60,000-100,000.

