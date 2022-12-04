



1) Prince of Wales’ royal Tiffany gift stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Tiffany silver-gilt pepperette that was commissioned as royal gift in 1879.

2) Plea for help to find stolen Lalique glass vase

Police are appealing for help to track down a stolen Lalique glass vase.

3) Dealer's London buying trip led to Venice

Expecting to collect a bureau advertised on marketplace Gumtree, a dealer spotted two 18th century Venetian scenes leaning against a wall in the home he visited.

4) Pick of the week: Château attic find sets vintage Chanel record

A ‘Russian’ tunic from Chanel’s famed Spring 1922 collection sold for €100,000 (£86,000) in Paris – a record for her early work.

5) Beswick shire horse gallops to an £11,300 top price

A record for Beswick pottery was set in Stoke-on-Trent when a rare variant of one of the factory’s best-known models sold for a five-figure sum.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 24-30, 2022.