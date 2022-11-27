Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Bidders battle to take tondo to 208-times top estimate

A small round drawing of the Madonna and Child created a stir at Ryedale Auctioneers in North Yorkshire.

Madonna and Child drawing

The small round drawing of the Madonna and Child which sold for a surprise £20,800 at Ryedale Auctioneers.

2) Beswick shire horse gallops to an £11,300 top price

A record for Beswick pottery was set in Stoke-on-Trent this month when a rare variant of one of the factory’s best-known models sold for a five-figure sum.

Beswick horse

Beswick shire horse mare – £11,300 at Potteries Auctions.

3) Hampstead antiques emporium to close after Christmas

A group of antiques dealers in north London are hoping to have more time to save their local antiques centre.

Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium

Hampstead Antique & Craft Emporium.

4) Dreweatts and Sotheby's announce Historic Houses winners

Winners have been announced by Historic Houses for two categories sponsored by auction firms Dreweatts and Sotheby’s.

Lytham Hall

Lytham Hall in Lancashire.

5) Magic poster from the estate of Paul Daniels is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £700, our five previews of items at auction included a poster from the personal collection of magician Paul Daniels.

img_41-1.jpg

Poster owned by Paul Daniels, of Chung Ling Soo, considered one of the premier magicians of all time – estimate £700-1000 at Special Auction Services.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 17-23, 2022.

Tags: