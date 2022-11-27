



1) Bidders battle to take tondo to 208-times top estimate

A small round drawing of the Madonna and Child created a stir at Ryedale Auctioneers in North Yorkshire.

2) Beswick shire horse gallops to an £11,300 top price

A record for Beswick pottery was set in Stoke-on-Trent this month when a rare variant of one of the factory’s best-known models sold for a five-figure sum.

3) Hampstead antiques emporium to close after Christmas

A group of antiques dealers in north London are hoping to have more time to save their local antiques centre.

4) Dreweatts and Sotheby's announce Historic Houses winners

Winners have been announced by Historic Houses for two categories sponsored by auction firms Dreweatts and Sotheby’s.

5) Magic poster from the estate of Paul Daniels is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £700, our five previews of items at auction included a poster from the personal collection of magician Paul Daniels.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 17-23, 2022.