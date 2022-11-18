



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Rare Wedgwood Art Deco tea set and drawings by French designer Paul Follot bought by V&A

A Wedgwood Art Deco tea and coffee set and the original design drawings by Paul Follot (1877-1941) have been bought by the Victoria and Albert Museum and put on display at the World of Wedgwood museum in Stoke-on-Trent.

2) Five pieces of jewellery coming up at UK auctions

A look at upcoming jewellery auction lots including a pearl and diamond bow brooch at Cheffins of Cambridge.

3) Paul Allen collection makes history as Christie’s hosts world’s first billion dollar auction

Setting an all-time high for a single-owner collection, the auction of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s collection at Christie’s New York raised an extraordinary $1.62bn (£1.42bn) including premium.

4) Top-selling Japanese inlaid cabinet stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a cabinet in the form of a traditional Japanese timber building that made nearly 10-times estimate.

5) Flaxley Abbey and Chilham Castle: Two sales disperse contents put together by renowned designers

Two ancient country manors refurbished by two of the 20th century’s leading UK interior designers brought what the auctioneers described as ‘pre-Covid atmospheres’ at Dreweatts’ Donnington Priory rooms.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 10-16, 2022.