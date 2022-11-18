Most Read.jpg

1) Rare Wedgwood Art Deco tea set and drawings by French designer Paul Follot bought by V&A

A Wedgwood Art Deco tea and coffee set and the original design drawings by Paul Follot (1877-1941) have been bought by the Victoria and Albert Museum and put on display at the World of Wedgwood museum in Stoke-on-Trent.

Paul Follot tea set

The ‘Campanula’ design tea and coffee set by Paul Follot for Wedgwood sold at a hammer price of €5000 at Sotheby’s Paris. Image: Victoria and Albert Museum.

2) Five pieces of jewellery coming up at UK auctions

A look at upcoming jewellery auction lots including a pearl and diamond bow brooch at Cheffins of Cambridge.

img_27-1.jpg

Pearl and diamond bow brooch, Cheffins, Cambridge, November 24, estimate £300-500.

3) Paul Allen collection makes history as Christie’s hosts world’s first billion dollar auction

Setting an all-time high for a single-owner collection, the auction of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s collection at Christie’s New York raised an extraordinary $1.62bn (£1.42bn) including premium.

Christie's auction New York saleroom

Christie’s auctioneer Adrien Meyer takes the winning bid for Georges Seurat’s Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version).

4) Top-selling Japanese inlaid cabinet stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a cabinet in the form of a traditional Japanese timber building that made nearly 10-times estimate.

Japanese cabinet

Nunome-zouga gold and silver inlaid cabinet by the Komai Company of Kyoto- £14,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

 

5) Flaxley Abbey and Chilham Castle: Two sales disperse contents put together by renowned designers

Two ancient country manors refurbished by two of the 20th century’s leading UK interior designers brought what the auctioneers described as ‘pre-Covid atmospheres’ at Dreweatts’ Donnington Priory rooms.

img_20-3.jpg

Console table by Messel – £13,000 at Dreweatts’ Flaxley Abbey sale.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period November 10-16, 2022.

