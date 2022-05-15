



1) Pick of the week: Record price for an RAF Victoria Cross

The Battle of Britain or Dambusters are usually involved when it comes to sizeable Royal Air Force medal results.

2) Second World War submarine’s Jolly Roger flag is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £800-30,000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

3) Chinese bowl selling for 28-times estimate stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Southern Song tea bowl with a presentation mark that attracted a flurry of bids at Hansons.

4) Titanic twists of fate: tale of two auction lots in the US and UK

Fate played a cruel hand in the case of two Titanic passengers whose stories have come to light through recent auction lots.

5) Winning the seal of approval: Emperor’s stamp from Wou Kiuan collection brings £13m

A soapstone seal used by the emperor Qianlong to express his approval of paintings and calligraphy in the imperial collection sold at auction in Hong Kong for HK$131m (£13m).

