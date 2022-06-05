



1) Hunting pistol has plenty of stopping power

A 19th century Boxer .50 calibre howdah pistol made five times estimate at West Sussex gun specialist Gavin Gardiner.

2) Diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II as a thank-you for coronation duties

A presentation diamond brooch given by Queen Elizabeth II to the Duchess of Norfolk for assistance prior to her coronation in 1953 is to be offered by Mayfair auction house Noonans on June 14.

3) Civil War general Grant's revolvers set US saleroom house record

A pair of revolvers presented to American Civil War general and later US president Ulysses S Grant sold for $4.4m (£3.61m) or $5.17m with premium.

4) A £105,000 Chinese vase found among the bric-a-brac

This rare doucai porcelain vase, with Qianlong marks and probably of period, provided a classic tale of discovery in the saga of the Chinese boom.

5) Ivory Act goes live on June 6

The Ivory Act, a near-total ban on the sale of antique ivory, comes into force in the UK on June 6.

