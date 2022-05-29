Most Read.jpg

1) A Buddha in the hand at 350-times estimate

This 900-year-old Pala dynasty bronze figure of a Buddhist deity beat all expectations to bring £210,000 at Sworders.

img_1-1.jpg

The Pala dynasty bronze figure of a Buddhist deity that sold for £210,000 at Sworders.

2) Mary, Queen of Scots silver casket sold to Scottish museum for £1.8m

A casket believed to have once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots has been bought by the National Museum of Scotland with help from donors and art funds.

Silver casket with Dr Anna Groundwater

Dr Anna Groundwater, principal curator at National Museums Scotland, with the silver casket believed to have belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots. Photo: Stewart Attwood.

3) Exceptional Chinese ‘nine dragon’ vase stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Qianlong mark and period doucai 'nine dragon' vase that made 10-times estimate at Sotheby’s.

Qianlong vase

Qianlong mark and period doucai 'nine dragon' vase – £1.5m at Sotheby’s

4) 'Kitchen' vase flies to £1.2m at Dreweatts and leads UK Asian art sales

A £1.2m house record at Dreweatts was the highlight of the recent round of UK Asian art sales.

img_4-1.jpg

Qianlong mark and period blue ground tianqiuping – £1.2m at Dreweatts.

5) Sotheby’s to offer major English collection this summer

An important English collection of Impressionist pictures, silver and furniture will be auctioned across eight different sales at Sotheby’s this summer.

Vétheuil by Claude Monet

Vétheuil by Claude Monet – estimated at £10m-15m at Sotheby’s.

