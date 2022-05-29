



1) A Buddha in the hand at 350-times estimate

This 900-year-old Pala dynasty bronze figure of a Buddhist deity beat all expectations to bring £210,000 at Sworders.

2) Mary, Queen of Scots silver casket sold to Scottish museum for £1.8m

A casket believed to have once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots has been bought by the National Museum of Scotland with help from donors and art funds.

3) Exceptional Chinese ‘nine dragon’ vase stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Qianlong mark and period doucai 'nine dragon' vase that made 10-times estimate at Sotheby’s.

4) 'Kitchen' vase flies to £1.2m at Dreweatts and leads UK Asian art sales

A £1.2m house record at Dreweatts was the highlight of the recent round of UK Asian art sales.

5) Sotheby’s to offer major English collection this summer

An important English collection of Impressionist pictures, silver and furniture will be auctioned across eight different sales at Sotheby’s this summer.

