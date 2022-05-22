



1) Popeye toys: Collector who originally sold tank wanted it back so badly he paid a record price

“Everyone, young or old, can relate to Popeye," observes Miles King, co-owner of auction house Milestone.

2) Charles Hanson admits ‘I made mistake’

“Despite my initial gut instinct, I made a mistake,” said auctioneer Charles Hanson after deciding a transitional period blue and white vase was repro.

3) Farnham antiques centre targeted by thieves

A Farnham antiques centre is hoping to track down items stolen after a break in.

4) Rediscovered Chinese vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rediscovered doucai porcelain vase with Qianlong marks that made over seven-times estimate in Hampshire.

5) A Knibb golden opportunity: table clock emerges in German auction

This Charles II ebony and silvermounted table clock by the London golden-age clockmaker Joseph Knibb (1640-1711) emerged for sale in Germany.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 12-18, 2022.