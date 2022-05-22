Most Read.jpg

1) Popeye toys: Collector who originally sold tank wanted it back so badly he paid a record price

“Everyone, young or old, can relate to Popeye," observes Miles King, co-owner of auction house Milestone.

Ozzie Bilotta with the Popeye tank (photo courtesy of Ozzie Bilotta).

2) Charles Hanson admits ‘I made mistake’

“Despite my initial gut instinct, I made a mistake,” said auctioneer Charles Hanson after deciding a transitional period blue and white vase was repro.

Transitional period blue and white vase – £15,000 at Hansons.

3) Farnham antiques centre targeted by thieves

A Farnham antiques centre is hoping to track down items stolen after a break in.

Among the missing items is this set of six silver apostle spoons marked for London 1895 by William Hutton.

4) Rediscovered Chinese vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rediscovered doucai porcelain vase with Qianlong marks that made over seven-times estimate in Hampshire.

Doucai porcelain vase with Qianlong marks – £105,000 at Hannam’s.

5) A Knibb golden opportunity: table clock emerges in German auction

This Charles II ebony and silvermounted table clock by the London golden-age clockmaker Joseph Knibb (1640-1711) emerged for sale in Germany.

Charles II ebony and silvermounted table clock by the London golden-age clockmaker Joseph Knibb – €50,000 (£42,500).

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 12-18, 2022.

