1) Stored away since 1920s, brought to light in 2022 sale

The major draw in a recent Newbury auction was a private collection of Tudor, Stuart and early Georgian material assembled in the 19th and early 20th century. Stored away in the 1920s, it was recently rediscovered by the owner’s family.

2) Swedish firm Auctionet buys Lawrences of Crewkerne

Auctionet, the online auction platform, has bought Lawrences Auctioneers in Somerset but the team at the Crewkerne firm will remain in place.

3) Late Gothic marble wellhead stars in our pick of seven auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 15th century Istrian marble wellhead that sold for a six-figure sum in West Sussex.

4) 'Lost Titian' painting now on offer in Vienna

A work described as a ‘missing painting’ by the great Venetian master Titian (c.1485-1576), which was once owned by a succession of European royalty, has emerged for sale at Austrian auction house Dorotheum.

5) Important piece of Victorian silver made to commemorate largest art exhibition in the UK rediscovered in Macclesfield

With more than 16,000 works on display, 'Art Treasures of Great Britain', held in a temporary iron-and-glass structure built in the Old Trafford area of Manchester in 1857, remains the largest art exhibition to be held in the UK.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 31-April 6, 2022.