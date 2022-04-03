



1) Japanese folding screen stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare four-panel folding screen by Nishimura Sozaemon that sold for more than seven-times estimate.

2) Warhol's Marilyn could be most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction

'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol (1928-87) will lead Christie’s New York sales in May.

3) Chardin strawberries refresh auction record

An auction record has been set for the French artist Jean Siméon Chardin (1699-1779) with the sale of 'Le panier de fraises des bois' (The Basket of Wild Strawberries).

4) Public appeal for £25,000 to buy Hogarth’s Horace Walpole portrait for Strawberry Hill museum

The Strawberry Hill Trust is appealing for public donations to buy a painting by William Hogarth (1697-1784) of Horace Walpole.

5) A Grand Tour architectural model and George III card table are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £600-8000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 24-30, 2022.