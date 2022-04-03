Most Read.jpg

1) Japanese folding screen stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare four-panel folding screen by Nishimura Sozaemon that sold for more than seven-times estimate.

Folding screen by Nishimura Sozaemon

Four panel folding screen by Nishimura Sozaemon – £11,000 at Rowley Fine Art.

2) Warhol's Marilyn could be most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction

'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' by Andy Warhol (1928-87) will lead Christie’s New York sales in May.

Warhol's Marilyn

Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol - $200m at Christie’s New York in May.

3) Chardin strawberries refresh auction record

An auction record has been set for the French artist Jean Siméon Chardin (1699-1779) with the sale of 'Le panier de fraises des bois' (The Basket of Wild Strawberries).

img_9-2.jpg

Le panier de fraises des bois by Jean Siméon Chardin – €20.5m (£17.425m) at Artcurial.

4) Public appeal for £25,000 to buy Hogarth’s Horace Walpole portrait for Strawberry Hill museum

The Strawberry Hill Trust is appealing for public donations to buy a painting by William Hogarth (1697-1784) of Horace Walpole.

Hogarth's Walpole

A painting by William Hogarth (1697-1784) of Horace Walpole, later 4th Earl of Orford (1717-97). It depicts the young Horace in a landscape with a sundial and a Cupid statue pointing to the Roman numeral 10 on the dial. The dog is one of a long line of spaniels owned by Horace throughout his life.

5) A Grand Tour architectural model and George III card table are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £600-8000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

 

img_33-4.jpg

Grand Tour architectural model of the Temple of Hera at Paestum – estimate £6000-8000 at Dreweatts in Newbury.

