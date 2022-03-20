Most Read.jpg

1) Collection from German castle hidden in wooden crates for 90 years emerges in Munich

More than 600 lots at Neumeister’s latest sale in Munich sale originally were housed in the Duke of Württemberg's castle Schloss Carlsruhe.

img_48-4.jpg

A pair of covered tureens with lion-head handles and square bases guided at €20,000-30,000 at Neumeister.

2) Interpol operation seizes nearly 10,000 illicit cultural artefacts

An international police operation coordinated by Interpol has led to the seizure of 9408 antiquities and cultural artefacts including archaeological objects, furniture, coins, paintings, musical instruments and statuettes.

Seized cultural goods

Italy’s Carabinieri Corps seized 79 archaeological goods in the Mediterranean region.

3) Anglo-Saxon coin emerged from stubble

An Anglo-Saxon gold shilling or thrymsa dating from 650-670AD took £15,000 at Dix Noonan Webb in Mayfair.

Anglo-Saxon gold shilling

The Anglo-Saxon gold shilling or thrymsa – £15,000 at Dix Noonan Webb.

4) A blue john vase and a proof copy of Harry Potter star in our pick of six auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an 18th century blue john perfume burner made by Matthew Boulton’s Soho factory.

Matthew Boulton Blue John 2534HH 11 03 2022

Matthew Boulton ormolu and blue john perfume burner – £8000 at Mellors & Kirk.

5) Pick of the week: Henry VIII spoons emerge from storage

A private collection of antique silver assembled over 100 years ago came to auction after being rediscovered by the family.

Hallmark details

A detail of the hallmarks.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 10-16, 2022.

