1) Collection from German castle hidden in wooden crates for 90 years emerges in Munich

More than 600 lots at Neumeister’s latest sale in Munich sale originally were housed in the Duke of Württemberg's castle Schloss Carlsruhe.

2) Interpol operation seizes nearly 10,000 illicit cultural artefacts

An international police operation coordinated by Interpol has led to the seizure of 9408 antiquities and cultural artefacts including archaeological objects, furniture, coins, paintings, musical instruments and statuettes.

3) Anglo-Saxon coin emerged from stubble

An Anglo-Saxon gold shilling or thrymsa dating from 650-670AD took £15,000 at Dix Noonan Webb in Mayfair.

4) A blue john vase and a proof copy of Harry Potter star in our pick of six auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an 18th century blue john perfume burner made by Matthew Boulton’s Soho factory.

5) Pick of the week: Henry VIII spoons emerge from storage

A private collection of antique silver assembled over 100 years ago came to auction after being rediscovered by the family.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 10-16, 2022.