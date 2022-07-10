



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Silver flask withdrawn from auction after Chinese government intervention

A silver hunting flask taken from the Summer Palace when it was sacked by British troops in 1860 during the Second Opium War has been withdrawn from auction.

2) Victorian diamond necklace sets house record at Catherine Southon

Catherine Southon’s 10th anniversary auction included a new house record of £47,000 for an early Victorian diamond rivière.

3) Unique wooden sculpture sets auction record for Barbara Hepworth at Christie’s

A series of high sums for works in different media by Dame Barbara Hepworth (1903-75) demonstrated the steadily growing appetite and prices for the artist.

4) Francis Bacon portrait of Lucian Freud leads London sales at £37.5m

A Francis Bacon portrait of his friend and fellow artist Lucian Freud topped the latest series of Modern and Contemporary auctions in London.

5) Star Wars action toys force market to six-figure frontier

Boldly going where no production action figure has gone before, a ʻdouble-telescoping’ Luke Skywalker in near mint conditon has sold for close to $100,000.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 30-July 6, 2022.