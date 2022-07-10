Most Read.jpg

1) Silver flask withdrawn from auction after Chinese government intervention

A silver hunting flask taken from the Summer Palace when it was sacked by British troops in 1860 during the Second Opium War has been withdrawn from auction.

Silver hunting flask

The silver hunting flask taken from the Summer Palace in 1860.

2) Victorian diamond necklace sets house record at Catherine Southon

Catherine Southon’s 10th anniversary auction included a new house record of £47,000 for an early Victorian diamond rivière.

img_15-4.jpg

Early Victorian diamond rivière – £47,000 at Catherine Southon.

3) Unique wooden sculpture sets auction record for Barbara Hepworth at Christie’s

A series of high sums for works in different media by Dame Barbara Hepworth (1903-75) demonstrated the steadily growing appetite and prices for the artist.

Hollow Form with White Interior by Barbara Hepworth

Hollow Form with White Interior by Barbara Hepworth – a record £4.8m at Christie’s.

4) Francis Bacon portrait of Lucian Freud leads London sales at £37.5m

A Francis Bacon portrait of his friend and fellow artist Lucian Freud topped the latest series of Modern and Contemporary auctions in London.

Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon

Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon – £37.5m at Sotheby’s. It was the highest price for the artist at a London auction.

5) Star Wars action toys force market to six-figure frontier

Boldly going where no production action figure has gone before, a ʻdouble-telescoping’ Luke Skywalker in near mint conditon has sold for close to $100,000.

img_4-1.jpg

Carded double-telescoping Luke Skywalker graded AFA 90 – $83,543 at LCG Auctions in New Orleans.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 30-July 6, 2022.

