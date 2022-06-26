Most Read.jpg

1) Picasso drawing discovered in a cupboard

A Pablo Picasso drawing found in a cupboard has been sold at a French auction house for €158,000 (£135,000) or €192,759 including buyer’s premium.

Tête de femme  by Pablo Picasso

Tête de femme  by Pablo Picasso, a double-sided felt pen sketch on card signed and dated 2.6.70 – €158,000 at Aix Luberon Encheres. 

Image: Succession Picasso 2022 (via Aix Luberon Encheres).

2) A rare war-time Rolex and a pointillist picture star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare pre-Oyster chronograph made by Rolex and bought in 1940 by a serviceman killed during the Second World War.

Rolex watch

Reference 3330 Rolex antimagnetic chronograph c.1939 - €180,000 (£153,000) at Finarte.

 

3) First part of the Givenchy sale at Christie’s Paris an 'historic night for decorative arts'

The first in a series of auctions of items from two homes of the late fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy was a white glove affair.

Givenchy sale

The first auction in a series of sales of items from two homes of the late fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy was a white glove affair. The sales continue (live and online) until June 23 at Christie’s Paris.

4) Obituary: Philip Hewat-Jaboor (1953-2022)

Exhibitors and regulars of Masterpiece London are among those celebrating the extraordinary life of the late Philip Hewat-Jaboor.

img_29-4.jpg

The late Philip Hewat-Jaboor.

5) A 19th century sculpture and Fidel Castro's cigar box are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £800-100,000, here are six previews of upcoming items.

Cigar box

Fidel Castro cigar box with an estimate of more than £100,000.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 16-22, 2022.

