1) Picasso drawing discovered in a cupboard
A Pablo Picasso drawing found in a cupboard has been sold at a French auction house for €158,000 (£135,000) or €192,759 including buyer’s premium.
2) A rare war-time Rolex and a pointillist picture star in our pick of five auction highlights
ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare pre-Oyster chronograph made by Rolex and bought in 1940 by a serviceman killed during the Second World War.
3) First part of the Givenchy sale at Christie’s Paris an 'historic night for decorative arts'
The first in a series of auctions of items from two homes of the late fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy was a white glove affair.
4) Obituary: Philip Hewat-Jaboor (1953-2022)
Exhibitors and regulars of Masterpiece London are among those celebrating the extraordinary life of the late Philip Hewat-Jaboor.
5) A 19th century sculpture and Fidel Castro's cigar box are among six lots to watch
With estimates from £800-100,000, here are six previews of upcoming items.
This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 16-22, 2022.