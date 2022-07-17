



1) Silver flask withdrawn from auction after Chinese government intervention

A silver hunting flask taken from the Summer Palace when it was sacked by British troops in 1860 during the Second Opium War, which was due to be auctioned this week, has now been withdrawn.

2) Victorian diamond necklace sets house record at Catherine Southon

Catherine Southon’s 10th anniversary auction included a new house record of £47,000 for an early Victorian diamond rivière.

3) Art Deco necklace bearing the Boivin mark makes over 10-times estimate

This Art Deco turquoise, rock crystal and black enamelled silver necklace carries the maker’s mark of the celebrated French atelier René Boivin.

4) Rare 16th century ‘prayer nut’ stars in our pick of seven auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a miniature boxwood carving with biblical scenes known as a ‘prayer nut’ that made over six-times estimate at Sotheby’s.

5) Furniture suite could be first ‘museum quality’ ivory sale

A suite of solid ivory and gilt furniture sold by Christie’s appears to be the first auction lot to benefit from the exemption to the Ivory Act allowing the sale of items of ‘outstandingly high artistic, cultural and historical value’.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 7-13, 2022.