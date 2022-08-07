



1) Six pieces of music memorabilia sold at auction including David Bowie's police mugshot

Original photos of David Bowie often come up at auction but few of them portray him in the same style as the example offered at Surrey saleroom Ewbank’s.

2) French musical box and a Harold Knight portrait are among five lots to watch

With estimates from £1000-35,000, here are five previews of items at auction.

3) Single-owner collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia offered in Newbury

Special Auction Services is holding an auction this month that will feature the first part of a single-owner collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia.

4) National Gallery acquires two paintings via government tax scheme

Two Italian pictures have joined the National Gallery’s collection via the government’s inheritance tax scheme.

5) Cambridge sale suggests no slowdown in Chinese bidding despite global challenges

The reassuring news from the East began with the first lot offered at Cheffins when 10 China-based bidders competed for a Republican-era porcelain Putai.

