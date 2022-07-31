Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) A Louis Vuitton trunk discovered in an attic is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £150-6000, here are five previews of items coming up at auction.

Louis Vuitton trunk

Louis Vuitton trunk, estimated at £4000-6000 at House and Son.

2) Knife and fork made for Napoleon star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes two pieces of silver-gilt cutlery from a service made for the French emperor.

Napoleon Bonaparte knife and folk

A silver-gilt table knife and fork from a service made for Napoleon Bonaparte – £9000 at Woolley & Wallis.

3) Promotions and appointments – the latest Movers & Shakers across the world of art and antiques

A new boss for Bonhams’ Knightsbridge saleroom is among the latest updates.

Matthew Haley

Matthew Haley has been promoted to managing director of Bonhams’ Knightsbridge saleroom.

4) John Constable painting from Danny Katz's collection goes on show at Brighton's Royal Pavilion

London art dealer Danny Katz is loaning a John Constable (1776-1837) painting which he bought at Sotheby’s last year to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Constable's Colliers unloading on Hove Beach

Colliers unloading on Hove Beach, looking towards Shoreham, Brighton by John Constable, was sold at Sotheby’s in December for £813,600 including premium.

5) Eight Wallace medals stay together as one bidder buys them all

A group of medals awarded to the great scientist, explorer and naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace (1823-1913) was fiercely contested at auction.

Linnean Society of London Darwin-Wallace Medal

The Linnean Society of London Darwin-Wallace Medal in gold was the top lot of the Alfred Russel Wallace group, taking £75,000 at Morton & Eden.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 21-27, 2022.

Tags: