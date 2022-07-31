



1) A Louis Vuitton trunk discovered in an attic is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £150-6000, here are five previews of items coming up at auction.

2) Knife and fork made for Napoleon star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes two pieces of silver-gilt cutlery from a service made for the French emperor.

3) Promotions and appointments – the latest Movers & Shakers across the world of art and antiques

A new boss for Bonhams’ Knightsbridge saleroom is among the latest updates.

4) John Constable painting from Danny Katz's collection goes on show at Brighton's Royal Pavilion

London art dealer Danny Katz is loaning a John Constable (1776-1837) painting which he bought at Sotheby’s last year to Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

5) Eight Wallace medals stay together as one bidder buys them all

A group of medals awarded to the great scientist, explorer and naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace (1823-1913) was fiercely contested at auction.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 21-27, 2022.