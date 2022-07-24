



1) Bunnykins figures set Doulton record

A new record for a Royal Doulton figure has been set in Stoke-on-Trent.

2) Victorian bat brooch stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Victorian diamond and ruby bat brooch that sold for 45-times estimate in Somerset.

3) Colman buyers keen as mustard

Ninety lots from the Colman family’s Norfolk home gave a taster of the traditional items they collected.

4) Book sellers face extra export red tape

New environmental laws in Germany and France mean overseas sellers of smaller items such as books are tackling another layer of red tape on top of those already presented by Brexit.

5) Christie's Givenchy makeover: Buyers look for sophisticated blend of old and modern at marathon sale

After a world-wide pre-sale tour that took in three continents, a five-day public viewing in Paris and over two weeks of live and online sales, the curtain finally came down on Christie’s Paris summer auction series of the collection of Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018).

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 14-20, 2022.