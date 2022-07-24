Most Read.jpg

1) Bunnykins figures set Doulton record

A new record for a Royal Doulton figure has been set in Stoke-on-Trent.

Bunnykins group

Royal Doulton Bunnykins prototype tableau – £35,500 at Potteries Auctions.

2) Victorian bat brooch stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Victorian diamond and ruby bat brooch that sold for 45-times estimate in Somerset.

Victorian diamond and ruby bat brooch

Victorian diamond and ruby bat brooch – £16,000 at Lawrences.

3) Colman buyers keen as mustard

Ninety lots from the Colman family’s Norfolk home gave a taster of the traditional items they collected.

img_10-2.jpg

An ‘Armada’ pattern silver-gilt presentation service by Walter H Willson made to mark the golden wedding anniversary of Russell James Colman – £10,000 at Sworders.

4) Book sellers face extra export red tape

New environmental laws in Germany and France mean overseas sellers of smaller items such as books are tackling another layer of red tape on top of those already presented by Brexit.

Daniel Crouch

Maps dealer Daniel Crouch, spokesman for The Antiquarian Bookseller’s Association (ABA).

5) Christie's Givenchy makeover: Buyers look for sophisticated blend of old and modern at marathon sale

After a world-wide pre-sale tour that took in three continents, a five-day public viewing in Paris and over two weeks of live and online sales, the curtain finally came down on Christie’s Paris summer auction series of the collection of Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018).

img_28-1.jpg

The ‘Green’ bedroom on the first floor at the Hôtel d’Orrouer.

Image copyright: François Halard / Christie’s Images Limited 2022

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 14-20, 2022.

