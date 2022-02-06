



1) Mahogany table sold by Winchester Cathedral stars in our pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a George III mahogany serving table that made over 40-times estimate at Bellmans in West Sussex.

2) Henry III gold penny is ‘best ever’ coin find

A newly discovered Henry III ‘gold penny’, one of the most fabled coins in all of British numismatics, has sold for £540,000.

3) Doll was given with royal seal of approval

An English all-wooden doll originally presented by Queen Charlotte to her goddaughter sold for $200,000 (£148,000) at a US auction.

4) Dealer uncovers Countess of Carnarvon in Portugal

Found covered in grime in a Portuguese auction house, a three quarter-length portrait of a dark-haired lady by Dutch artist Willem Wissing (1655-1709) has been restored to its former glory by a Belgian dealership and the identity of its sitter revealed as a British aristocrat.

5) Golfclub's Egyptian headrest offered at Catherine Southon is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £700-8000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

