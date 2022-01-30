



1) Weapon owned by tragic 1912 Antarctic explorer makes eight-times estimate in Kent

A sword sold at Kent auction house C&T belonged to a British Antarctic explorer who died in 1912 – but not with Robert Falcon Scott.

2) Dealer uncovers Countess of Carnarvon in Portugal

Found covered in grime in a Portuguese auction house, a three quarter-length portrait of a dark-haired lady by Dutch artist Willem Wissing (1655-1709) has been restored to its former glory by a Belgian dealership and the identity of its sitter revealed as a British aristocrat.

3) Japanese carvings turn heads at Stride auction

Japanese antique ivories have been gradually disappearing from the catalogues of prominent dealers and major auction houses but good examples are still being sold in the regions.

4) A Vienna Secession chair spotted in a junk shop is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £400-4000, our pick of five lots coming up at auction included an elm and wicker highback chair designed by Koloman Moser in 1902.

5) Industry updates: New auction house launched by art dealer and Bonhams continues European expansion

The latest industry news across the world of art and antiques included the launch of Sloane Street Auctions in London and Bonhams making three senior appointments.

