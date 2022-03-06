



1) Plea for help to track down stolen props from The Crown TV series

The antiques trade is being asked to look out for a group of props stolen from the team behind Netflix’s The Crown that were taken from a lorry.

2) Rare Renaissance roundel bought by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art after a nearly 20-year wait

A rare Renaissance roundel has been bought by the Metropolitan Museum of Art nearly 20 years after its first attempt.

3) Some UK regional auction houses stop taking bids from buyers in Russia

Bidders in Russia will no longer be able to buy at auction at a growing number of UK regional auction houses after salerooms began taking steps to prevent bidding from the country shortly after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

4) Dealer and Antiques Roadshow veteran Ian Harris calls it a day at ‘84 and a half’

Dealer and BBC Antiques Roadshow veteran Ian Harris is auctioning the majority of his stock as the company N Bloom & Son closes after more than a century.

5) Guidance and online digital service launched for incoming Ivory Act

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched the digital registration service for exempted items ahead of the implementation of the Ivory Act.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 24-March 2, 2022.