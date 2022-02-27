



1) Artist’s ‘piercing’ portrait of young lover and future wife turns heads at Roseberys

One of the highest prices for a work on paper by Gerald Leslie Brockhurst was set at South London saleroom Roseberys when a portrait of the model Kathleen Woodward, later the artist’s second wife, drew strong demand.

2) Tsar's gift to Philadelphia doctor to be sold at Freeman’s

This cloisonné and plique à jour enamel silver presentation tankard was one of the highlights of the Gilded Age auction at Freeman’s in Philadelphia.

3) Letter: Antiques Rescue Centre launched to save ivory antiques from the scrap bin

With the enforcement of the antique ivory trade ban now barely weeks away, dealer Michael Baggott explains why he has launched the Antiques Rescue Centre.

4) Plea for help to track down stolen props from The Crown TV series

The antiques trade is being asked to look out for a group of props stolen from the team behind Netflix’s The Crown that were taken from a lorry.

5) ‘Four months’ before ivory ban becomes law

ATG understands the trade will have until June before the terms of the Ivory Act 2018 come into force.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 17-23, 2022.