1) Coins & medals: Inflationary trends as market hits new high

Price increases and a good supply fired the London coins and medals market to record levels in 2021.

2) The £5 junk shop find which proved to be a £12,500 Vienna Secession chair

This fine example of Vienna Secession furniture was bought last year in a junk shop on the south coast for just £5.

3) Messum bangs drum for Newlyn school

A rare opportunity to gauge the market for a major Newlyn School painting came at David Lay’s latest auction in Penzance when a lively and clamorous scene by Stanhope Forbes (1857-1947) was offered with a £120,000-180,000 estimate.

4) Essex auction house helps in return of stolen Roman statue

Essex saleroom TimeLine Auctions and a Dutch detective have worked together to return a stolen Roman statue to France after it was missing for 50 years.

5) Busby Babe Duncan Edwards' belongings kept by his girlfriend now come to auction

Poignant lots related to ‘Busby Babe’ Duncan Edwards that were kept safe by his girlfriend after his death following the Munich air disaster are for sale in a Sports Memorabilia auction to be held by specialist Graham Budd on March 8-9.

