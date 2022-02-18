Most Read.jpg

1) Coins & medals: Inflationary trends as market hits new high

Price increases and a good supply fired the London coins and medals market to record levels in 2021.

img_18-6.jpg

Una and the Lion £5 offered by St James’s Auctions – £250,000.

2) The £5 junk shop find which proved to be a £12,500 Vienna Secession chair

This fine example of Vienna Secession furniture was bought last year in a junk shop on the south coast for just £5.

img_13-5.jpg

Elm and wicker highback chair designed by Koloman Moser – £12,500 at Sworders.

3) Messum bangs drum for Newlyn school

A rare opportunity to gauge the market for a major Newlyn School painting came at David Lay’s latest auction in Penzance when a lively and clamorous scene by Stanhope Forbes (1857-1947) was offered with a £120,000-180,000 estimate.

img_1-1.jpg

Soldiers and Sailors by Stanhope Forbes – £155,000 at David Lay.

4) Essex auction house helps in return of stolen Roman statue

Essex saleroom TimeLine Auctions and a Dutch detective have worked together to return a stolen Roman statue to France after it was missing for 50 years.

Bacchus bronze

The 1st century bronze of Bacchus as a child young wrapped in his panther skin has been returned to Musée du Pays Châtillonnais with the help of TimeLine Auctions.

5) Busby Babe Duncan Edwards' belongings kept by his girlfriend now come to auction

Poignant lots related to ‘Busby Babe’ Duncan Edwards that were kept safe by his girlfriend after his death following the Munich air disaster are for sale in a Sports Memorabilia auction to be held by specialist Graham Budd on March 8-9.

WEB Edwards Budd Edrwards Pic

Photo of Duncan Edwards from his family photograph album for his Manchester United and England football career – estimate £2000-3000 at Graham Budd Auctions on March 8-9.

