



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Art & Antiques for Everyone fair cancelled for 2023

The much-loved event at the NEC Birmingham, that had run three times a year pre-Covid, has cancelled plans for next year.

2) Pick of the week: Gem supplied to Catherine II was found in a biscuit tin

When Hartleys’ valuer Daisy Hodgson was rummaging through an old biscuit tin in a family home in north London she spotted something that she thought might have great potential.

3) Judgments made on London dealers in two separate court cases

Two separate legal cases involving leading London art dealers have concluded in the High Court.

4) Folk art pictures star in our latest pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a pair of portraits by a self-styled ‘Professor of Peculiar Art’ made from leftover scraps from his tailor’s shop.

5) Dramatic contest for emperor’s head at Sotheby's auction

A bust of Roman emperor Antoninus Pius sold for more than ten-times its low estimate at a Sotheby's sale.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 8-14, 2022.