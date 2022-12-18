Most Read.jpg

1) Art & Antiques for Everyone fair cancelled for 2023

The much-loved event at the NEC Birmingham, that had run three times a year pre-Covid, has cancelled plans for next year.

Art & Antiques for Everyone (AAfE) fair

The most recent edition of Art & Antiques for Everyone (AAfE) at the NEC last month.

2) Pick of the week: Gem supplied to Catherine II was found in a biscuit tin

When Hartleys’ valuer Daisy Hodgson was rummaging through an old biscuit tin in a family home in north London she spotted something that she thought might have great potential.

Seal
Seal

3) Judgments made on London dealers in two separate court cases

Royal Courts of Justice

The Royal Courts of Justice in London. Image credit: VictorHuang/iStock.

Two separate legal cases involving leading London art dealers have concluded in the High Court.

4) Folk art pictures star in our latest pick of six auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a pair of portraits by a self-styled ‘Professor of Peculiar Art’ made from leftover scraps from his tailor’s shop.

George Smart folk art

A pair of pictures by folk art favourite George Smart – £8000 at Eldreds.

5) Dramatic contest for emperor’s head at Sotheby's auction

A bust of Roman emperor Antoninus Pius sold for more than ten-times its low estimate at a Sotheby's sale.

Roman emperor Antoninus Pius

A 2nd century marble portrait bust of the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius – £6.5m at Sotheby’s.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 8-14, 2022.

