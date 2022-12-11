



1) A Catherine the Great seal found in a biscuit tin is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £800-30,000, our pick of five previews of items coming at auction included a seal commissioned by the court of Catherine II, Empress of Russia.

2) A new dealership and auction house hires – a round-up of recruitment news

The latest Movers & Shakers update from across the world of art and antiques.

3) Super-rare cigarette card of legendary football star Steve Bloomer fuels five-figure bid

A rare cigarette card featuring one of England’s top goal-scorers sold for a spectacular five-figure sum.

4) Rare photograph of Isambard Kingdom Brunel stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare print showing the great Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel that made 12 times estimate in Gloucestershire.

5) ‘Past master’ Dresser still admired today as claret jug makes 10 times estimate at Catherine Southon

The Birmingham silversmithing firm of Hukin & Heath received the approval of the progressive (if slightly pompous) writers of The Furniture Gazette when it signed a big name to produce some of its designs in 1878.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 1-7, 2022.