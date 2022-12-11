Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) A Catherine the Great seal found in a biscuit tin is among five lots to watch

With estimates from £800-30,000, our pick of five previews of items coming at auction included a seal commissioned by the court of Catherine II, Empress of Russia.

img_36-5.jpg

Seal by gem-workers Charles Brown and his brother William sold to Catherine II, Empress of Russia – estimate £20,000-30,000 at Hartleys.

2) A new dealership and auction house hires – a round-up of recruitment news

The latest Movers & Shakers update from across the world of art and antiques.

New hires

The latest hires across the art and antiques sector.

3) Super-rare cigarette card of legendary football star Steve Bloomer fuels five-figure bid

A rare cigarette card featuring one of England’s top goal-scorers sold for a spectacular five-figure sum.

Steve Bloomer card

St Petersburg Cigarette Co card of Steve Bloomer – £25,900 at Loddon Auctions.

4) Rare photograph of Isambard Kingdom Brunel stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a rare print showing the great Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel that made 12 times estimate in Gloucestershire.

Isambard Kingdom Brunel photograph

Brunel and others at the launching of the Great Eastern by Robert Howlett – £6000 at Dominic Winter.

5) ‘Past master’ Dresser still admired today as claret jug makes 10 times estimate at Catherine Southon

The Birmingham silversmithing firm of Hukin & Heath received the approval of the progressive (if slightly pompous) writers of The Furniture Gazette when it signed a big name to produce some of its designs in 1878.

img_9-5.jpg

Hukin & Heath claret jug – £5000 at Catherine Southon.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 1-7, 2022.

Tags: