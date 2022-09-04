Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Fake or Fortune team investigate whether Sitwell sketch is a Modigliani

In the second episode of the new Fake or Fortune? series, Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate whether an artwork inherited from writer, critic and art collector Sacheverell Sitwell is a real Amedeo Modigliani sketch.

Fake or Fortune image

In episode two of the 10th series of Fake or Fortune?, Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate whether the artwork inherited from writer, critic and art collector Sacheverell Sitwell is a real Amedeo Modigliani sketch.

2) ‘Old Master’ sleeper takes 2000-times top estimate

An unframed painting offered at a Norfolk auction was bid to 2000 times its high estimate when bidders detected the hand of an Italian Old Master.

img_4-1.jpg

The unframed oil painting estimated at £50-80 at TW Gaze that went on to take £160,000.

3) Life is grand with a string of contents sales

A raft of contents sales from grand English estates is coming up this autumn.

img_4-3.jpg

Sworders is offering property from 9 Phillimore Terrace, Kensington, on September 13-14.

4) Christie’s auction of $1bn Paul Allen collection could be the largest in history

An unprecedented collection of art belonging to the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, could break records as it goes under the hammer at Christie’s.

Cezanne, La Montagne Sainte Victoire 1

Paul Cezanne (1839-1906), La montagne Sainte-Victoire, oil on canvas, 1888-90, estimated in excess of $100m at Christie's.

5) Chippendale chairs feature at Sotheby’s sale of the Joseph Hotung collection

Sotheby’s will sell around 400 works from the collection of the late Sir Joseph Hotung (1930-2021) across a series of dedicated auctions in Hong Kong in October and London in December.

Joseph Hotung Collection Sothebys 2557NEDI 27 08 2022

The Sir Joseph Hotung collection at Sotheby’s in London this December includes a pair of George III carved mahogany library armchairs by Thomas Chippendale, estimate £80,000-120,000 (one shown).

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 25-31, 2022.

Tags: