1) Fake or Fortune team investigate whether Sitwell sketch is a Modigliani

In the second episode of the new Fake or Fortune? series, Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate whether an artwork inherited from writer, critic and art collector Sacheverell Sitwell is a real Amedeo Modigliani sketch.

2) ‘Old Master’ sleeper takes 2000-times top estimate

An unframed painting offered at a Norfolk auction was bid to 2000 times its high estimate when bidders detected the hand of an Italian Old Master.

3) Life is grand with a string of contents sales

A raft of contents sales from grand English estates is coming up this autumn.

4) Christie’s auction of $1bn Paul Allen collection could be the largest in history

An unprecedented collection of art belonging to the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, could break records as it goes under the hammer at Christie’s.

5) Chippendale chairs feature at Sotheby’s sale of the Joseph Hotung collection

Sotheby’s will sell around 400 works from the collection of the late Sir Joseph Hotung (1930-2021) across a series of dedicated auctions in Hong Kong in October and London in December.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 25-31, 2022.