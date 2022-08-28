



1) Art sleuth show Fake or Fortune? returns to screens this month

Fiona and I were worried it sounded like a gameshow" – dealer and TV presenter Philip Mould reminisces on the launch of 'Fake or Fortune?' as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

2) Contents from Arkwright family home consigned to Bonhams

The contents of Kinsham Court, the Herefordshire home of the Arkwright family, will be offered at Bonhams in October.

3) Michael Baggott: I object to being forced to make online payments when buying at auction

Silver dealer Michael Baggott wonders if the days when dealers carried bundles of notes in their pockets is now a thing of the past.

4) Lot attracts high level of interest thanks to tempting Titanic lunch menu

The highlight of the latest maritime sale at Adam Partridge in Liverpool was a collection of 40 menus for dinners held between 1899-1919 in honour of various British and foreign dignitaries.

5) New faces including at Catherine Southon Auctioneers, Olympia Auctions and LAPADA

The latest appointments and moves across auction houses, dealers and associations.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 18-24, 2022.