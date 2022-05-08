



1) Pair of Windsor Chairs sets a furniture puzzle

A pair of polychrome Windsor chairs sold at Lawrences of Crewkerne are part of a group that pose a puzzle for furniture historians.

2) Pick of the week: Record price for an RAF Victoria Cross

The Battle of Britain or Dambusters are usually involved when it comes to sizeable Royal Air Force medal results.

3) Anti-slavery glass stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare anti-slavery glass rummer that went 20-times above estimate in Salisbury.

4) Xianfeng’s flask comes to auction

Alastair Gibson Auctions has secured a remarkable Chinese imperial object with a Second Opium War provenance for a sale in London in the summer.

5) Brontë mini book heads home to Haworth after £1m raised to buy it from New York dealer

A rediscovered miniature book by Charlotte Brontë has been sold at a New York book fair.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 28-May 4, 2022.