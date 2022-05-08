Most Read.jpg

1) Pair of Windsor Chairs sets a furniture puzzle

A pair of polychrome Windsor chairs sold at Lawrences of Crewkerne are part of a group that pose a puzzle for furniture historians.

Pair of polychrome Windsor chairs – £12,000 at Lawrences of Crewkerne.

2) Pick of the week: Record price for an RAF Victoria Cross

The Battle of Britain or Dambusters are usually involved when it comes to sizeable Royal Air Force medal results.

Squadron Leader Scarf's VC that sold for £550,000 at Spink.

3) Anti-slavery glass stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare anti-slavery glass rummer that went 20-times above estimate in Salisbury.

Anti-slavery glass rummer – £5000 at Woolley & Wallis.

4) Xianfeng’s flask comes to auction

Alastair Gibson Auctions has secured a remarkable Chinese imperial object with a Second Opium War provenance for a sale in London in the summer.

The ‘Anson Cup’, estimated at £60,000-80,000 at Alastair Gibson Auctions.

5) Brontë mini book heads home to Haworth after £1m raised to buy it from New York dealer

A rediscovered miniature book by Charlotte Brontë has been sold at a New York book fair.

The title page of A Book of Rhymes by Charlotte Brontë. Images credit: James Cummins Bookseller.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 28-May 4, 2022.

