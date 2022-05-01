



1) Beatles concert poster from 1966 sold at Dallas auction house sets a new high

A bright yellow poster promoting the Beatles’ August 23, 1966, concert at New York’s Shea Stadium sold for a record $220,000 (£169,400) at the Heritage auction in Dallas.

2) Bidding with abandon for Foucou’s Ariadne

An 18th century marble statuette with an extensive provenance emerged at a recent Nottingham auction.

3) Indian pieces including jewellery owned by the mother of the Maharajah Duleep Singh attract bids at Bonhams

The Islamic and Indian Art sale at Bonhams on March 29 was topped by a diamond and emerald set gold pendant from the collection of Maharani Jindan Kaur (1817-63).

4) Mickey and Minnie race into pole position

The Mickey and Minnie motorcycle made by Tippco, c.1932, is the most desirable of the German tinplate clockwork toys from this period.

5) A Patek Philippe gold watch and a Westminster Abbey skeleton clock are among five lots to watch this week

Five previews of upcoming items including an 18ct gold Patek Philippe Gondola gold wristwatch likely won by its previous owner in a card game.