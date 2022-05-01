Most Read

1) Beatles concert poster from 1966 sold at Dallas auction house sets a new high

A 1966 Beatles Shea Stadium poster – $220,000 at Heritage Auctions.

A bright yellow poster promoting the Beatles’ August 23, 1966, concert at New York’s Shea Stadium sold for a record $220,000 (£169,400) at the Heritage auction in Dallas.

2) Bidding with abandon for Foucou’s Ariadne

Arianne by Jean-Joseph Foucou dated 1793, sold for £170,000 at Mellors & Kirk as part of a single-owner sale of the contents of The Heath House, near Checkley, Staffordshire.

An 18th century marble statuette with an extensive provenance emerged at a recent Nottingham auction.

3) Indian pieces including jewellery owned by the mother of the Maharajah Duleep Singh attract bids at Bonhams

Diamond and emerald set gold pendant from the collection of Maharani Jindan Kaur – £110,000 at Bonhams.

The Islamic and Indian Art sale at Bonhams on March 29 was topped by a diamond and emerald set gold pendant from the collection of Maharani Jindan Kaur (1817-63).

4) Mickey and Minnie race into pole position

1932 Tippco Mickey and Minnie tinplate clockwork motorcycle – $185,000 (£142,450) at Bertoia Auctions.

The Mickey and Minnie motorcycle made by Tippco, c.1932, is the most desirable of the German tinplate clockwork toys from this period.

5) A Patek Philippe gold watch and a Westminster Abbey skeleton clock are among five lots to watch this week

An 18ct gold Patek Philippe Gondola gold wristwatch expected to sell for more than £5000 at Plymouth Auction Rooms.

Five previews of upcoming items including an 18ct gold Patek Philippe Gondola gold wristwatch likely won by its previous owner in a card game.