1) Back in focus: Historical photography and photographica in the spotlight at fairs

Two transatlantic spring fairs bring the twin collecting areas of historical photography and photographica into focus in the spring.

In 1861, the stage actress Sarah Bernhardt, then 17, posed for the famous photographer Félix Nadar. She was just beginning her extraordinary and successful career. This salt print portrait will offered at The Photography Show ‘presented by AIPAD’ in New York on May 19-22 by Keith de Lellis Gallery, also New York, for a mid-five-figure sum.

2) The Antiques Roadshow returns this summer to a location near you

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes this summer.

Antiques Roadshow specialist and Clevedon Salerooms valuer Chris Yeo with presenter Fiona Bruce. Image credit:  Antiques Roadshow/BBC Studios/Callum Lawrence.

3) Beatles concert poster from 1966 sold at Dallas auction house sets a new high

A bright yellow poster promoting the Beatles’ August 23, 1966, concert at New York’s Shea Stadium has sold for a record $220,000 (£169,400) at the Heritage auction in Dallas.

Beatles August 23, 1966, concert poster at Shea Stadium New York - $220,000 (£169,400) at Heritage Auctions. 

4) Museums target Cook discoveries at Sloane Street Auctions

A previously unrecorded family archive relating to Richard Grindall (1751-1820), an able seaman aboard Cook’s Second Voyage, surfaced for sale in London last week with spectacular results.

A portrait miniature of Richard Grindall inscribed Painted by Stephen Taylor at Andover, 1808 – £4500 at Sloane Street Auctions.

5) New hires and promotions including at Lyon & Turnbull and Duke’s

The latest Movers & Shakers updates across the world of art and antiques.

Lyon & Turnbull opened its London office in Connaught Street in 2017.

