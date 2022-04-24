



1) Back in focus: Historical photography and photographica in the spotlight at fairs

Two transatlantic spring fairs bring the twin collecting areas of historical photography and photographica into focus in the spring.

2) The Antiques Roadshow returns this summer to a location near you

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes this summer.

3) Beatles concert poster from 1966 sold at Dallas auction house sets a new high

A bright yellow poster promoting the Beatles’ August 23, 1966, concert at New York’s Shea Stadium has sold for a record $220,000 (£169,400) at the Heritage auction in Dallas.

4) Museums target Cook discoveries at Sloane Street Auctions

A previously unrecorded family archive relating to Richard Grindall (1751-1820), an able seaman aboard Cook’s Second Voyage, surfaced for sale in London last week with spectacular results.

5) New hires and promotions including at Lyon & Turnbull and Duke’s

The latest Movers & Shakers updates across the world of art and antiques.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 14-20, 2022.