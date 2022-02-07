Laura Chesters





The Winter Show announced last month that it had to postpone its planned January 21-30 event at the Park Avenue Armory “due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in New York City and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant”.

However, it has now secured a new venue at the former Barneys New York building.

The opening night will take place on March 31 and the fair will run from April 1–10, featuring 62 dealers in booths across four floors of the building.

Helen Allen, The Winter Show executive director, said: “Although it will look slightly different from the fair we have become so familiar with, this is a true comeback story that can only happen in New York. The success of our exhibitors is at the forefront of our decisions, and we are excited to offer such a dynamic platform at 660 Madison to showcase their works.”

Daniel Dienst, executive vice chairman at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Barneys New York, agreed the deal with The Winter Show.

The Winter Show, a benefit for East Side House, will return in 2023 to its long-time home at the Park Avenue Armory.

Last year Artvest Partners’ Michael Plummer and Jeff Rabin and Touchstone Event Management’s Geoff Fox announced they were planning an Art House venue at the building. The team had previously worked with TEFAF New York.