Roland Arkell





1. Star Wars Boba Fett figure

May 4 – ‘May the 4th be with youʼ – is known as Star Wars Day and at East Bristol Auctions it is offering the Estate of Jeremy Bulloch (1945-2020), who played the bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Shown here, estimated at £800-1200, is Bullochʼs personally owned Kenner/Palitoy-made Star Wars action figure of Boba Fett complete with original blaster. The Kenner-released Boba Fett action figure was initially advertised as having a ‘rocketfiring ʼ feature, and early card backs displayed this action. However, when the figure was released, the rocket was to be found firmly seated in the jetpack.

The rocket-firing Boba Fett never made it to production and the very few surviving examples now sell for huge sums (for example, a prototype took $95,700/£76,600 at Hake’s Auctions of York, Pennsylvania, in 2019). The example offered here is a standard non-firing production figure, released probably in 1979 by Kenner or Palitoy.

2. Star Wars Chewbacca figure

Also on May 4 is a Star Wars TV & Film Related Toys & Collectibles Auction at C&T of Kent. The auction houses says the majority of items in this sale comprise two childhood collections and one private collection.

Pictured here is a ‘scarceʼ Palitoy Star Wars Chewbacca original carded figure estimated at £1500-2000.

3. Regency dining table

A Regency dining table by notable Carmarthen maker David Morley comes to auction on May 4 at Halls of Shrewsbury. It was commissioned by John Lloyd (1797-1875) in the 1820s for his home, Dinas, Llanfaes, near Brecon. It remained there for almost 200 years and, following restoration, was acquired by the previous owners of Bodfach Hall, Montgomeryshire, in 2008 from Lloyd’s descendant.

The extending table with an unusual telescopic action and maker’s plaque (inset) is expected to fetch up to £15,000.

As discussed in Richard Bebb’s Welsh Furniture (2007), Morley (1760-1831) was one of the pre-eminent cabinet makers in Wales at the time. His business on Lammas Street, Carmarthen, was listed in editions of The Universal, the first trade directory for the area.

4. George II silver tea caddies

A three-day sale at Bamfords in Derby on May 5-6 and May 9 includes this set of George II silver tea caddies in a fitted shagreen box with silver mounts. The three rectangular bombe-shaped caddies with bird and fruit finials and shell feet are marked for Pierre Gillois, London 1755. Estimate £4000-6000.

5. Fijian carved whale’s tooth hook

The Bentley’s sale on May 7 includes this Fijian carved whale’s tooth double-figure offering hook, c.late 18th/early 19th century, approx 4½in (12cm) high. The auction house in Cranbrook, Kent, says an almost identical example is held by the University of Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, and “a not dissimilar example in the University of Aberdeen with an interesting provenance”. Estimate £800-1200.