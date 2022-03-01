



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Auction houses contacted Antiques Trade Gazette to say they will prevent bidders from Russia registering at their sales.

While the first few to contact ATG last week may have been motivated initially by a show of solidarity, the reality this week is that the increasingly tough sanctions on Russia invoked by the UK, EU and the US include restrictions on banking transactions – removing certain Russian banks from the Swift messaging system - and thus it is increasingly unlikely that a payment from a buyer located in Russia, including as a result of placing a winning bid at auction, could successfully take place.

The UK government yesterday (February 28) announced its intention to take further restrictive economic measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The latest statement on economic sanctions is on the government website.