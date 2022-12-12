Laura Chesters





Others have also been impacted by railway strikes.

In Gloucestershire, Chorley’s Auctioneers at Prinknash Abbey Park near Gloucester has temporarily closed its saleroom today (December 12) due to “dangerous ice on the approach roads”.

Shops and antiques centres have also had to stop in-person visits.

The Malthouse Collective on Cheltenham Road, Stroud, closed on Sunday due to deep snow preventing access but reopened today (December 12).

In central London the rail strikes have also had an impact. Sotheran's Rare Books & Prints on Sackville Street, off Piccadilly, is open today but will be closed later in the week.

Sotheran's said: “There is a blanket of the cold and white stuff over south-eastern England. Predictably enough, this has brought the land to a standstill. Yet hardy Sotheran folk are fighting their way into the shop, knowing that we are closed due to rail strikes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and that somehow, the book-loving public must be served.

“The shop is, therefore, open today, but probably with a reduced staff, and possibly for a reduced number of hours.”

Ferry Road Store in Rye, East Sussex, said that the “extreme weather conditions” had forced it to close today (December 12).

Contact Antiques Trade Gazette to alert readers if you have been forced to close or change openings hours/events via editorial@antiquestradegazette.com

To check opening times contact each business directly before you travel.

