Ella Crane



Comprising approximately 3000 items dating from the 1940s onwards, the collection includes ceramics, glass, silverware, metalware, artwork and other collectable items and spans Churchill’s life and career up until his death in 1965.

The collection was assembled by the late Keith Routledge, a carpenter from Enfield, who was so fascinated by the wartime Prime Minister that he turned his loft into a museum.

Routledge purchased his first piece of memorabilia in the 1990s and bought items from auction houses, fairs, and antique shops in the UK and Europe until he passed away in 2019.

Pictured here is a selection from the objects on offer. A second part of the Keith Routledge collection will be offered at Special Auction Services in November.