Laura Chesters





The brooch, given to an officer who fought alongside Horatio Nelson (1758-1805), sold for a hammer price of £9000 at Cheffins’ September 21-22 Fine sale (plus 29.4% buyer’s premium). The price was more than double the £2000-4000 estimate.

The keepsake had belonged to William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock (1753-1825), who served with Nelson at the Battle of Cape St Vincent in 1797.

The brooch is engraved to the reverse 'Lord Nelson’s Hair’.

Last week a cabinet made of wood from Nelson’s flagship made 13-times estimate.

Auction house Michael Bowman in Devon sold a bookcase made with wood salvaged from HMS Foudroyant, which served as Nelson’s flagship in the Mediterranean Squadron.

It sold at a hammer price of £41,000 on September 24 (plus 17.5% buyer’s premium).